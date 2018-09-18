All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 2 2 0 0 4 6 4 Buffalo 1 1 0 0 2 4 1 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 2 0 2 0 0 3 10 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Philadelphia 2 1 1 0 2 3 4 N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 4 3 New Jersey 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 Washington 1 0 0 1 1 1 2 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 1 1 0 0 2 7 2 Calgary 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 1 0 1 0 0 2 7

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Boston 2, Washington 1, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 0

Vegas 7, Arizona 2

Monday's Games

Nashville(ss) 5, Florida(ss) 0

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Buffalo 4, Columbus 1

Nashville(ss) 5, Florida(ss) 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey(ss) 3, OT

New Jersey(ss) at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa vs. Toronto at Lucan, CAN, ON, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles(ss) at Arizona(ss), 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona(ss) at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary(ss) vs. Boston at Beijing, CHN, 7:30 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Minnesota at Des Moines, Iowa, 8 p.m.

Calgary(ss) at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington vs. Montreal at Quebec City, CAN, QC, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles(ss) at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30 p.m.