  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles central Taiwan

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts central Taiwan's Nantou County

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/18 09:19
CWB map of Nantou quake.

CWB map of Nantou quake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattled central Taiwan's Nantou County at 4:08 a.m. this morning, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). 

The epicenter of the temblor was situated 35 kilometers east-northeast of Nantou County Hall and was measured at a shallow depth of 17.6 kilometers.

An intensity level of 3 was felt in Nantou County, while an intensity level of 2 was felt in Taichung city, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Miaoli County and Chiayi County. A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Hualien County, Yilan County, Hsinchu County, Chiayi City and Tainan City. 

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 
earthquake
quake
temblor
tremor

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan 
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan 
2018/09/11 12:53
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan
2018/09/10 09:29
Magnitude-4.2 quake hits Taiwan east coast
Magnitude-4.2 quake hits Taiwan east coast
2018/09/08 15:10
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan
2018/09/03 14:25
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts SE Taiwan
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolts SE Taiwan
2018/08/23 09:12