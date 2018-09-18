TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattled central Taiwan's Nantou County at 4:08 a.m. this morning, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was situated 35 kilometers east-northeast of Nantou County Hall and was measured at a shallow depth of 17.6 kilometers.

An intensity level of 3 was felt in Nantou County, while an intensity level of 2 was felt in Taichung city, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Miaoli County and Chiayi County. A lesser intensity of 1 was felt in Hualien County, Yilan County, Hsinchu County, Chiayi City and Tainan City.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.