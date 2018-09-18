  1. Home
  2. Society

Woman slashed in chest with a box cutter at Taipei MRT station

Mentally disabled woman slashes female passerby in the chest with box cutter in MRT Taipei Main Station

  682
By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/18 10:02
Box cutter used in attack.

Box cutter used in attack. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A woman suddenly slashed another woman's chest with a box cutter inside the MRT Taipei Main Station last night (Sept. 17).

At 6:48 last night, surveillance video revealed that as a 31-year-old woman surnamed Pan (潘) walked passed the information desk next to Exit 1 for the Tamsui-Xinyi Line, a 37-year-old woman surnamed Wang (王) suddenly lunged forward and slashed Pan in the chest with a box cutter, reported TVBS. Pan immediately began bleeding from a chest wound that was estimated to be about 15-17 centimeters in length, according to the report.

The station master and security personnel swiftly pounced on Wang and quickly subdued her, while the control center dialed 110 and 119.  Pan was rushed to Taipei City Hospital Zhongxing Branch where she was treated for her wounds, which were not deemed to be life-threatening. 

Police said that Wang was found to be behaving erratically and carrying a disability card, and so they asked a doctor to perform a psychiatric assessment. After the assessment, it was decided that Wang should be sent to the Taipei City Hospital SongDe Branch for psychiatric care in accordance with the Mental Health Act (精神衛生法), reported SETN.

After slashing her victim, Wang can be seen on surveillance footage sitting down and not uttering a word. The motive of the crime is pending more a comprehensive evaluation by a psychiatric team at the hospital. 

After treatment and observation, police will transfer Wang to the Prosecutor's Office on charges of causing bodily harm. 


Rapid Transit Division Taipei City Police Department Captain Chen Chin-cheng speaking to media. (陳金城) (CNA image)
Taipei MRT
MRT
Taipei Metro
stabbing
attack
knife attack

RELATED ARTICLES

Armed Forces holding military exercises defending Taiwan's east coast
Armed Forces holding military exercises defending Taiwan's east coast
2018/09/11 10:25
Man detained for attack on guards at Taiwan Presidential Office
Man detained for attack on guards at Taiwan Presidential Office
2018/09/06 13:53
Taiwan proposes NT$1.5 billion in budget to counter Chinese hacking
Taiwan proposes NT$1.5 billion in budget to counter Chinese hacking
2018/09/05 12:07
Taichung on track to test new MRT by year-end
Taichung on track to test new MRT by year-end
2018/09/04 14:35
Construction completed on Taiwan's first tri-corridor tunnel
Construction completed on Taiwan's first tri-corridor tunnel
2018/09/03 20:05