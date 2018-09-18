BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Friday's Match
Estudiantes 0, Aldosivi 2
|Saturday's Matches
Atletico Tucuman 3, Tigre 0
Independiente 3, Colon 0
River Plate 4, San Martin 1
Belgrano 0, Newell's 0
Argentinos Jrs 0, Boca Juniors 1
|Sunday's Matches
Patronato Parana 0, Gimnasia 2
Velez Sarsfield 1, San Martin de Tucuman 0
Santa Fe 2, Talleres 1
Lanus 0, Racing Club 1
Godoy Cruz 1, San Lorenzo 0
|Monday's Match
Huracan 3, Banfield 0
|Tuesday's Match
Rosario Central vs. Defensa y Justicia