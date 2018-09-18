  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/09/18 08:46
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Friday's Match

Estudiantes 0, Aldosivi 2

Saturday's Matches

Atletico Tucuman 3, Tigre 0

Independiente 3, Colon 0

River Plate 4, San Martin 1

Belgrano 0, Newell's 0

Argentinos Jrs 0, Boca Juniors 1

Sunday's Matches

Patronato Parana 0, Gimnasia 2

Velez Sarsfield 1, San Martin de Tucuman 0

Santa Fe 2, Talleres 1

Lanus 0, Racing Club 1

Godoy Cruz 1, San Lorenzo 0

Monday's Match

Huracan 3, Banfield 0

Tuesday's Match

Rosario Central vs. Defensa y Justicia