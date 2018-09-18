WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is cutting the number of refugees allowed into the United States next year to 30,000.

The announcement comes despite calls from global humanitarian groups that this year's cap of 45,000 was too low.

The 30,000 ceiling announced Monday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is the maximum the U.S. will admit during the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. The actual number allowed could be lower. The U.S. welcomed nearly 85,000 refugees in the final year of the Obama administration.

The lower admittance numbers reflect the Trump administration's opposition to accepting refugees and other immigrants into the U.S. That approach has already driven down refugee admissions to their lowest level in a decade.