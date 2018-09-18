WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans and Democrats are joining forces to speed legislation combating the misuse of opioids and other addictive drugs through the Senate. Its expected easy passage will be a rare show of unity against a growing and deadly health-care crisis.

The measure would increase scrutiny of arriving international mail that may include illegal drugs. It would also make it easier for the National Institutes of Health to approve research on finding nonaddictive painkillers.

The Food and Drug Administration would be allowed to require drug makers to package smaller quantities of drugs like opioids. And there would be new federal grants for treatment centers, training emergency workers and research on prevention.

The government estimates that over 72,000 people died from drug overdoses last year — double the 36,000 who died in 2008.