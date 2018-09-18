WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller has cleared the way for the sentencing of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

That's according to a court filing Monday from Mueller's team.

Flynn's sentencing has been repeatedly put off since he pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible involvement with Donald Trump's campaign.

But prosecutors now say a delay is no longer needed and suggest a sentencing date in late November.

The sentencing will come nearly a year after Flynn admitted to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials during the presidential transition and about his Turkish lobbying work.

Flynn was a senior Trump surrogate during the presidential campaign. He was fired from his national security post in February 2017.