The Institute of National Anti-Doping Organizations is criticizing what it calls an eleventh-hour attempt to appease Russia and lift its anti-doping agency's suspension at the end of this week.

INADO, which represents anti-doping movements from 67 countries, called last week's recommendation to reinstate RUSADA a decision made "simply out of expedience pandering to the will of a powerful nation."

The executive committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency meets Thursday to decide whether to accept the recommendation of the WADA compliance review panel. A member of that six-person panel, Olympic champion cross-country skier Beckie Scott, resigned from the committee after it issued the recommendation.

WADA has portrayed the proposal for reinstatement as "grounded in pragmatism" and inclusive of "nuanced interpretations" of the steps required by RUSADA, and one that will prevent the undoing of the steps the agency has taken since its suspension in 2015.