Argentina's Fernandez charged, arrest sought

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine federal judge has indicted former President Cristina Fernandez and asked for her arrest for allegedly being the head of an illegal association that collected bribes in exchange for public work contracts.

The decision by Judge Claudio Bonadio was published by the official judicial news agency Monday.

Fernandez is currently a senator, a post that grants her immunity from prosecution.

More than a dozen people have been arrested in the case. They include business leaders and former officials who served in Fernandez's 2007-2015 administration.

The case is based on an investigation by La Nacion newspaper into alleged corruption over more than a decade during the governments of Fernandez and her late husband, Nestor Kirchner.