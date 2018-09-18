New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|95.10
|95.10
|93.45
|93.45
|Down 2.00
|Oct
|97.30
|Down 2.40
|Dec
|100.75
|Down 2.40
|Dec
|99.70
|99.80
|97.15
|97.30
|Down 2.40
|Mar
|103.10
|103.20
|100.60
|100.75
|Down 2.40
|May
|105.35
|105.60
|103.00
|103.20
|Down 2.35
|Jul
|107.75
|108.00
|105.45
|105.60
|Down 2.35
|Sep
|110.75
|110.75
|107.85
|107.95
|Down 2.40
|Dec
|113.75
|113.75
|111.25
|111.40
|Down 2.35
|Mar
|116.85
|116.85
|114.70
|114.75
|Down 2.35
|May
|118.60
|118.60
|116.80
|116.80
|Down 2.35
|Jul
|120.45
|120.45
|118.60
|118.60
|Down 2.30
|Sep
|121.40
|121.40
|120.30
|120.30
|Down 2.30
|Dec
|124.00
|124.00
|122.90
|122.95
|Down 2.20
|Mar
|125.45
|Down 2.15
|May
|127.20
|Down 2.15
|Jul
|128.90
|Down 2.15