By  Associated Press
2018/09/18 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 95.10 95.10 93.45 93.45 Down 2.00
Oct 97.30 Down 2.40
Dec 100.75 Down 2.40
Dec 99.70 99.80 97.15 97.30 Down 2.40
Mar 103.10 103.20 100.60 100.75 Down 2.40
May 105.35 105.60 103.00 103.20 Down 2.35
Jul 107.75 108.00 105.45 105.60 Down 2.35
Sep 110.75 110.75 107.85 107.95 Down 2.40
Dec 113.75 113.75 111.25 111.40 Down 2.35
Mar 116.85 116.85 114.70 114.75 Down 2.35
May 118.60 118.60 116.80 116.80 Down 2.35
Jul 120.45 120.45 118.60 118.60 Down 2.30
Sep 121.40 121.40 120.30 120.30 Down 2.30
Dec 124.00 124.00 122.90 122.95 Down 2.20
Mar 125.45 Down 2.15
May 127.20 Down 2.15
Jul 128.90 Down 2.15