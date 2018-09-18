DALLAS (AP) — A white Dallas police officer has moved out of the apartment complex where she shot and killed her black neighbor inside his own home.

TV station WFAA reports that apartment staff informed other residents in the building of Amber Guyger's move in a Sunday email. It is unclear if she left of her own accord or was evicted.

Guyger, who lived in the unit directly below 26-year-old Botham Jean, reported she mistook his apartment for her own on Sept. 6 and thought she had encountered a burglar. She was booked on a preliminary manslaughter charge.

Demonstrators on Sunday, including some who rolled empty coffins, marched outside AT&T Stadium ahead of a Dallas Cowboys game to protest Jean's death and a separate police shooting in Arlington that killed a black man.