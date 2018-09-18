Giant head looking out across the Thames

The work "Head Above Water" by furniture and lighting designer Steuart Padwick aims to raise awareness of mental health issues. The work was installed at the London Design Fair, which opened on Saturday. Padwick explained that the lighting of his nine-meter sculpture could change "to show the moods of the brain: Happy, sad, jolly". People could use a Twitter feed to get in touch with the head illuminated in the dark and express how they feel. The mental health campaign "Time To Change", which supports the project, stated that the work was aimed at "stimulating the debate on the stigmatisation of mental illness". The head is a symbol of hope, courage and compassion.

is/ks (dpa)