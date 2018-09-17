SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria's teachers' union predicts that the country's shortage of teachers will reach nearly 40,000 by 2026.

As Bulgarian children returned to school on Monday, 400 teaching positions remain unfilled across the country.

Officials say low wages and other factors are making it difficult to attract young people to the profession and only 8 percent of all teachers in Bulgaria are younger than 35.

Valentina Kurinova, principal of the Vassil Levski Primary School in Kremikovtsi, an industrial district in northeastern Sofia, the capital, is proud of having a much younger group of teachers than the national average and filled three open positions over the summer.

Kurinova said: "It will be too late when we realize there is no one left to teach our children."