TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Israeli-American suspect who was wanted for the murder of a Canadian English teacher in New Taipei City last month was extradited from the Philippines tonight to face justice in Taiwan.

The 37-year-old Israeli-American tattoo artist named Oren Shlomo Mayer, also known as "Oz Diamond," who is suspected of murdering 43-year-old Canadian English teacher Ryan Sanjay Ramgahan in August was arrested in the Philippines on Sept. 5. After nearly two weeks of processing his extradition from the Philippines to Taiwan, Mayer arrived at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 7 p,m. under the guard of Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers.

Mayer will first undergo questioning by CIB police before being transferred to the New Taipei City Prosecutor's Office to face charges for the murder of Ramgahan.



(Image by CIB)



(Video by CIB)



(Video by CIB)



(Video by CIB)



(Image by CIB)