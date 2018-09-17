|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|4
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottawa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|2
|Calgary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edmonton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Boston 2, Washington 1, OT
N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 0
Vegas 7, Arizona 2
|Monday's Games
Nashville(ss) at Florida(ss), 3:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville(ss) at Florida(ss), 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey(ss), 7 p.m.
New Jersey(ss) at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Ottawa vs. Toronto at Lucan, CAN, ON, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles(ss) at Arizona(ss), 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona(ss) at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Calgary(ss) vs. Boston at Beijing, CHN, 7:30 a.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Minnesota at Des Moines, Iowa, 8 p.m.
Calgary(ss) at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Montreal vs. Washington at Quebec City, CAN, QC, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles(ss) at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30 p.m.