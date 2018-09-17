  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Floods raise concerns about dams holding up

By  Associated Press
2018/09/17 21:34
Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence inundate the town of Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence inundate the town of Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Hog farm buildings are inundated with floodwater from Hurricane Florence near Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Hog farm buildings are inundated with floodwater from Hurricane Florence near Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Members of the North Carolina Task Force urban search and rescue team check cars in a flooded neighborhood looking for residents who stayed behind as

Members of the North Carolina Task Force urban search and rescue team check cars in a flooded neighborhood looking for residents who stayed behind as

Joanna Faulkner carries her daughter Kayla, 3, out of a high water vehicle after being evacuated by the police when her neighborhood began to flood as

Joanna Faulkner carries her daughter Kayla, 3, out of a high water vehicle after being evacuated by the police when her neighborhood began to flood as

A member of the North Carolina Task Force urban search and rescue team wades through a flooded neighborhood looking for residents who stayed behind as

A member of the North Carolina Task Force urban search and rescue team wades through a flooded neighborhood looking for residents who stayed behind as

A backhoe moves through the streets inundated with floodwaters from Hurricane Florence in Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helbe

A backhoe moves through the streets inundated with floodwaters from Hurricane Florence in Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helbe

Susan Hedgepeth is assisted along with her dog Cooper by members of the U.S. Coast Guard in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, following floodin

Susan Hedgepeth is assisted along with her dog Cooper by members of the U.S. Coast Guard in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, following floodin

Petty Officer Second Class David Kelley patrols a flooded neighborhood in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, following flooding from Hurricane F

Petty Officer Second Class David Kelley patrols a flooded neighborhood in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, following flooding from Hurricane F

A member of the U.S. Coast Guard assists Roger and Susan Hedgepeth in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, following flooding from Hurricane Flore

A member of the U.S. Coast Guard assists Roger and Susan Hedgepeth in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, following flooding from Hurricane Flore

Chicken farm buildings are inundated with floodwater from Hurricane Florence near Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Chicken farm buildings are inundated with floodwater from Hurricane Florence near Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Members of the Nebraska Task Force 1 urban search and rescue team help load an elderly resident onto a bus as they evacuate an assisted living facilit

Members of the Nebraska Task Force 1 urban search and rescue team help load an elderly resident onto a bus as they evacuate an assisted living facilit

Ernestine Crumpler, 80, is helped by members of the Nebraska Task Force 1 urban search and rescue team as they evacuate an assisted living facility to

Ernestine Crumpler, 80, is helped by members of the Nebraska Task Force 1 urban search and rescue team as they evacuate an assisted living facility to

Residents of an assisted living facility sit on a bus as they are evacuated to a church as a precaution against potential flooding the city could see

Residents of an assisted living facility sit on a bus as they are evacuated to a church as a precaution against potential flooding the city could see

Residents of an assisted living facility are evacuated to a church as a precaution against potential flooding the city could see from tropical storm F

Residents of an assisted living facility are evacuated to a church as a precaution against potential flooding the city could see from tropical storm F

A member of the U.S. Coast Guard walks down Mill Creek Road checking houses after tropical storm Florence hit Newport N.C., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

A member of the U.S. Coast Guard walks down Mill Creek Road checking houses after tropical storm Florence hit Newport N.C., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

A downed tree uprooted by Hurricane Florence lies next to homes in New Bern, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A downed tree uprooted by Hurricane Florence lies next to homes in New Bern, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A member of the U.S. Coast Guard walks down Mill Creek Road checking houses after tropical storm Florence hit Newport N.C., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

A member of the U.S. Coast Guard walks down Mill Creek Road checking houses after tropical storm Florence hit Newport N.C., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.

Members of the Nebraska Task Force 1 urban search and rescue team help load an elderly resident onto a bus as they evacuate an assisted living facilit

Members of the Nebraska Task Force 1 urban search and rescue team help load an elderly resident onto a bus as they evacuate an assisted living facilit

FILE - In this Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 12, 2018 file photo provided by DroneBase, an aerial view of the Cape Fear River, N.C., in Buckhorn, N.C. is s

FILE - In this Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 12, 2018 file photo provided by DroneBase, an aerial view of the Cape Fear River, N.C., in Buckhorn, N.C. is s

A man peers from his flooded home in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

A man peers from his flooded home in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Susan Hedgepeth is assisted along with her dog Cooper by members of the U.S. Coast Guard in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, following floodin

Susan Hedgepeth is assisted along with her dog Cooper by members of the U.S. Coast Guard in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, following floodin

Luke Churchill, left, stands with his wife, Mary and their children, Katie, 13, Liam, 9, and Raighan, 3, as they wait in the rain outside an open Waff

Luke Churchill, left, stands with his wife, Mary and their children, Katie, 13, Liam, 9, and Raighan, 3, as they wait in the rain outside an open Waff

Wilmington police stand guard as a Lowe's Foods employee stands by the door of the store in Wilmington, N.C., after Hurricane Florence traveled throug

Wilmington police stand guard as a Lowe's Foods employee stands by the door of the store in Wilmington, N.C., after Hurricane Florence traveled throug

A hog farm is inundated with floodwaters from Hurricane Florence near Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A hog farm is inundated with floodwaters from Hurricane Florence near Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A backhoe moves through the streets inundated with floodwaters from Hurricane Florence in Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helbe

A backhoe moves through the streets inundated with floodwaters from Hurricane Florence in Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helbe

Farm equipment is surrounded by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence near Trenton, NC., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Farm equipment is surrounded by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence near Trenton, NC., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Chicken farm buildings are inundated with floodwater from Hurricane Florence near Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Chicken farm buildings are inundated with floodwater from Hurricane Florence near Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence inundate the town of Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence inundate the town of Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Members of the North Carolina Task Force urban search and rescue team wade through a flooded neighborhood looking for residents who stayed behind as F

Members of the North Carolina Task Force urban search and rescue team wade through a flooded neighborhood looking for residents who stayed behind as F

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Depression Florence moving west across the United States on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (NOAA via AP)

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Depression Florence moving west across the United States on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (NOAA via AP)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on Tropical Depression Florence (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

The devastating flooding in North Carolina from Florence has raised concerns about whether some dams will be able to hold up under the strain.

According to data obtained by The Associated Press, the state has 1,445 dams rated high hazard. That's out of a total of about 5,700 dams that range from large federal ones to small privately owned ones.

A high hazard classification means a failure could be likely to cause the loss of one or more human lives.

The data show that of the state's high-hazard dams, 185 had conditions of poor or unsatisfactory during recent inspections.

The data comes from the National Inventory of Dams.

___

9:30 a.m.

Florence has left about 500,000 customers without power, most of them in North Carolina.

About 467,000 customers were without service in North Carolina, incluiding in the Wilmington area, which is surrounded by floodwaters and has been cut off.

About 17,000 customers were without service in South Carolina, mostly in northeastern South Carolina near the North Carolina state line.

About 12,000 customers were without service in Virginia. Most of those were the southwestern part of the state.

___

9:30 a.m.

Dozens of roads are closed in the western parts of Virginia as Florence circles its way across the state.

State transportation officials said early Monday that roads are blocked by downed trees or covered with standing water.

Appalachian Power reported more than 7,000 Virginia customers were without power early Tuesday.

Florence brought heavy rains to parts of Virginia late Sunday and early Monday as the storm trekked north. Virginia officials have warned residents to brace for significant rainfall and possible flash flooding in the southwest and southern part of the state. The city of Roanoke asked residents who live in flood plains to voluntarily evacuate.

___

9:30 a.m.

Officials at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin assessing the impact of Tropical Storm Florence.

Park officials said in a statement Monday that areas of the park that straddle Tennessee and North Carolina will be opened to the public once they are deemed safe. Facilities and roads that were closed in anticipation of the storm remained closed early Monday.

Other roads and facilities have remained open, including the Sugarlands and Oconaluftee visitor centers.

___

8:20 a.m.

Authorities are searching for a 1-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in North Carolina after the boy's mother lost her grip on him.

Union County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tony Underwood said a woman and her child were on their way to visit relatives when she drove past some barricades on highway 218 in northern Union County. The woman later told authorities someone had pushed the barricades to the side a little, making her think it was OK to go through.

The woman's car was swept off the road by the floodwaters, pinning it against a group of trees. She was able to free 1-year-old Kaiden Lee-Welch from his car seat and escape. But the waters were deep, and Underwood said the woman lost her grip and her son was swept away.

___

6:20 a.m.

A train has derailed in North Carolina, but it's not clear whether it was storm-related.

WBTV reports that the CSX train derailed Sunday evening in Anson County, east of the state's largest city of Charlotte.

The station says the derailment led to at least one road closure.

The station cites CSX officials as saying that the derailment involved several cars on a train headed to Hamlet, North Carolina.

Officials have reported flooding caused by Tropical Storm Florence in Union County, located between Charlotte and Anson County.

They did not say whether there were any injuries or what the train was carrying.

___

1 a.m.

With Wilmington cut off from the rest of North Carolina by still-rising floodwaters from Florence, officials plan to airlift food and water to a city of nearly 120,000 people as rescuers elsewhere pull inland residents from homes threatened by swollen rivers.

The spreading disaster claimed additional lives Sunday, with at least 17 people confirmed dead, and the nation's top emergency official said other states were in the path this week.

Brock Long of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says not only to expect more impacts in North Carolina, but also "you are about to see a lot of damage going through West Virginia, all the way up to Ohio as the system exits out."

In Wilmington, the state's eighth-largest city, residents waited for hours outside stores and restaurants on Sunday for basic necessities like water. Police guarded the door of one store, and only 10 people were allowed inside at a time.

___

For the latest on Florence, visit www.apnews.com/tag/Hurricanes