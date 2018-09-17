CAIRO (AP) — A senior Italian politician says a final resolution of the 2016 killing of a graduate student in Egypt will help boost relations between the two nations.

A presidential statement Monday also quoted Roberto Fico, president of Italy's Chamber of Deputies, as saying he appreciated Egypt's "strong will" to find the killers.

Issued after Fico met with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, it said the Egyptian leader assured him of his nation's commitment to "full transparency" in its cooperation with Italy on the case.

The tortured body of Giulio Regeni, a Cambridge University student researching Egypt's labor movements, was found on the side of a highway near Cairo days after he disappeared in January 2016.

Regeni's family and Italian media accused Egyptian security forces of torturing and killing him.

They deny any involvement.