Over 120 leaders to converge for city forum in southern Taiwan

More than 120 leaders from 25 countries to attend Global Harbor Cities Forum in Kaohsiung later this month

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/17 20:50
Hsu Li-ming, center, with volunteers at press conference on Sept. 17, 2018.

Hsu Li-ming, center, with volunteers at press conference on Sept. 17, 2018. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The second annual Global Harbor City Forum will kick off in Kaohsiung City (高雄市) on Sept. 25, bringing together more than 120 city leaders from 25 countries, reported CNA.

333 volunteers from 7 Taiwanese universities will be out in force during the forum to aid in translation, as well as to facilitate an enjoyable time for forum participants.

The Global Harbor City Forum is supported by the Taiwan government, and is the first international forum on the subject of harbor cities. This year's event runs from Sept. 25 to Sep.t 27, and has a range of partnerships with private companies, including heavyweights in finance, logistics, and energy.

Mayor of Kaohsiung, Hsu Li-ming (許立明) said at a press conference today that the city is using international diplomacy to bring about international exchange.

Hsu said that Kaohsiung's outlook southward is a base for Taiwan's New Southbound Policy and he is looking forward to enhancing Taiwan's international visibility through the forum.

The Mayor added "the volunteers are the most beautiful scenery in Kaohsiung," reported the Liberty Times.

This year's forum focuses on innovation, tourism, new ocean economy, smart cities, and sustainability, reported CNA.

The forum will also include two keynote addresses, as well as 16 group discussions.
