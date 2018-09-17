Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 17, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Mostly cloudy;29;24;SW;14;81%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;43;31;Sunny and hot;43;29;ENE;15;25%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;35;20;Mostly sunny;35;21;NNW;10;20%;1%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;29;22;Partial sunshine;29;20;ESE;11;48%;28%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;23;15;Partly sunny;22;15;SW;29;68%;10%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;16;8;Mostly cloudy;16;8;SSW;6;78%;41%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;38;20;Mostly sunny, warm;34;21;NNW;10;28%;17%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;17;5;Mostly cloudy;18;6;SE;16;53%;1%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;26;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;ENE;9;58%;5%;8

Athens, Greece;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;21;Partly sunny, breezy;28;21;NNW;24;52%;5%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;18;14;Afternoon rain;18;13;SE;13;81%;88%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;42;27;Sunshine and warm;43;27;N;9;20%;1%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers, some heavy;31;23;A morning shower;33;22;S;10;70%;70%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;21;Some brightening;27;19;W;14;64%;39%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;SSW;11;81%;84%;3

Barcelona, Spain;A heavy p.m. t-storm;27;21;Thunderstorms;25;20;NE;16;81%;86%;2

Beijing, China;Inc. clouds;27;16;Cloudy;25;17;SW;8;56%;16%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;27;14;Mostly sunny, warm;29;15;ESE;11;45%;0%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;26;13;Mostly sunny, warm;28;17;SSW;11;49%;6%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;21;8;Partly sunny;20;9;SE;11;65%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;29;16;A t-storm in spots;29;16;SSE;10;59%;66%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;26;13;Sunny and very warm;27;14;SE;17;48%;3%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;WSW;19;56%;9%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;25;13;Low clouds, then sun;25;12;SE;9;50%;5%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;26;13;Plenty of sunshine;27;14;E;8;47%;0%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;22;15;A t-storm around;23;14;WNW;14;77%;88%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;32;19;Partly sunny;31;19;NNW;9;30%;28%;13

Busan, South Korea;Periods of sun, nice;27;20;A shower in places;26;21;SE;9;73%;74%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;33;23;Plenty of sun;35;23;N;11;34%;2%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower;17;12;A shower or two;15;9;WSW;17;70%;66%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;ESE;6;63%;55%;12

Chennai, India;Cloudy;31;26;A t-storm in spots;34;25;E;13;68%;78%;7

Chicago, United States;Sunshine, very warm;30;21;A t-storm in spots;26;20;NNE;12;79%;64%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;31;26;A shower;30;26;SW;17;72%;89%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;19;14;Warm with sunshine;22;14;WSW;15;74%;9%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and nice;30;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;S;7;77%;77%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny, warm;34;24;SSE;9;60%;21%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;31;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;SSE;14;66%;2%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;33;25;Sunny;35;25;ESE;13;57%;1%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;33;16;Partly sunny;34;16;NW;9;24%;7%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Turning sunny, hot;37;28;Very hot;38;28;N;8;62%;64%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, nice;34;22;Partly sunny, nice;33;22;SE;13;58%;12%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Tropical rainstorm;20;14;A thundershower;20;11;SW;31;77%;83%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;32;15;Plenty of sun;32;15;NNE;10;17%;1%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;25;21;Partly sunny, humid;26;21;NE;11;85%;27%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Heavy showers;29;24;Showers and t-storms;28;24;E;10;87%;87%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;31;15;Plenty of sun;32;16;ENE;12;21%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Showers and t-storms;31;23;ESE;13;68%;66%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and breezy;15;8;Spotty showers;15;12;SW;19;81%;72%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;A t-storm or two;30;23;WSW;13;87%;75%;5

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with showers;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;E;13;76%;50%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;23;Partly sunny, breezy;30;23;ENE;24;59%;32%;10

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;28;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;22;NW;11;66%;57%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;N;12;41%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;25;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;ENE;18;58%;26%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny and hot;35;24;Partly sunny;35;25;NE;12;52%;39%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;35;30;Sunny and delightful;35;30;NW;15;61%;2%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;30;13;Sunny and very warm;32;14;NNW;16;13%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;35;12;Plenty of sunshine;32;13;NNW;6;8%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and nice;32;26;Sunshine and nice;32;26;WSW;19;61%;2%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;29;17;A t-storm around;31;18;S;9;64%;55%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;28;Partial sunshine;38;27;SSW;12;30%;15%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Abundant sunshine;20;10;Periods of sun;22;12;WSW;10;54%;5%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;29;26;Showers and t-storms;31;27;E;18;72%;67%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;22;Partly sunny;33;22;WSW;11;56%;41%;12

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;WNW;8;66%;63%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with a shower;31;23;Cloudy, p.m. showers;29;23;NNE;7;81%;75%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;17;-4;Sunny, nice and warm;18;-2;N;11;10%;0%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;SW;15;80%;74%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;15;Sun and some clouds;18;15;S;17;80%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;31;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;NNW;12;57%;3%;6

London, United Kingdom;Periods of sun;24;16;A shower in the a.m.;22;15;SW;25;69%;66%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;29;16;Mostly sunny;27;16;SSE;10;54%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;21;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;W;12;73%;39%;12

Madrid, Spain;Periods of sun;31;18;Partly sunny;31;19;N;5;51%;43%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;27;A few showers;31;28;W;18;69%;87%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A t-storm around;33;25;NNE;6;69%;50%;12

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A thunderstorm;32;25;ENE;11;70%;63%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;18;9;Showers around;20;6;WNW;31;48%;88%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;NNW;7;65%;81%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ESE;12;70%;55%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;19;11;Clouds and sun, mild;21;12;WSW;10;65%;11%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Lots of sun, nice;28;24;Nice with sunshine;28;24;SSW;17;65%;6%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds breaking;21;14;Low clouds;22;14;N;12;72%;68%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and very warm;29;19;Not as warm;23;10;NNE;5;76%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and nice;17;11;Clouds and sun;17;10;WNW;18;64%;33%;3

Mumbai, India;Nice with sunshine;31;25;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;WNW;8;70%;80%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;29;11;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;E;11;51%;14%;14

New York, United States;A p.m. shower or two;26;23;Tropical rainstorm;27;20;NNE;12;88%;78%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;34;21;Sunny and very warm;34;22;W;12;35%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;10;0;Partly sunny;12;1;SSW;7;61%;1%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;27;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;N;9;59%;44%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;16;11;Showers around;20;12;S;10;77%;82%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;28;17;Not as warm;23;10;NNE;13;79%;43%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;29;26;An afternoon shower;29;26;E;29;77%;78%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;24;A shower or t-storm;32;24;NNW;11;76%;79%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;33;25;A shower;32;24;ENE;9;72%;67%;11

Paris, France;Warm with sunshine;28;17;A morning t-storm;27;15;SW;14;44%;57%;4

Perth, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;17;8;Abundant sunshine;18;8;SSE;15;59%;10%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;SW;10;83%;80%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rather cloudy;28;23;Rain and drizzle;28;23;SE;27;78%;75%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;34;23;E;9;57%;48%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;25;12;Sunny and very warm;27;14;SSW;7;60%;12%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;28;12;High clouds;26;10;WNW;7;63%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Sun and some clouds;23;10;A stray shower;22;12;SSW;18;48%;58%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny;28;19;NE;10;68%;5%;6

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;24;A shower or two;28;24;ESE;14;73%;82%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;11;4;Mostly cloudy;10;5;NE;8;72%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;19;12;Partly sunny, mild;21;13;SW;11;74%;26%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;25;20;A t-storm in spots;29;21;E;7;72%;44%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;42;28;Sunny and very warm;42;27;E;22;9%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;28;18;Showers and t-storms;28;18;SE;10;75%;83%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler, p.m. rain;15;10;Clouds and sun;17;13;WSW;19;69%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;19;13;Partly sunny;18;12;WSW;15;70%;3%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;A thunderstorm;25;18;NE;6;74%;67%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and clouds;31;26;A shower in places;31;26;ESE;17;74%;65%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A t-storm in spots;24;18;NNW;5;98%;66%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;Nice with sunshine;28;14;SW;14;18%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;20;9;Showers, some heavy;14;2;SSE;6;72%;88%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;7;77%;55%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and warm;31;14;Partly sunny;28;13;NNW;11;54%;1%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Clouds and sunshine;18;10;E;9;65%;6%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;28;15;Nice with some sun;28;16;NNW;6;59%;3%;6

Shanghai, China;A t-storm or two;27;25;Cloudy and very warm;30;26;NE;11;78%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;33;27;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;N;10;70%;69%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;25;10;Partly sunny, nice;25;8;SE;11;59%;3%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;26;A shower in places;31;26;E;21;71%;78%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;18;10;Showers around;22;15;SW;13;63%;61%;2

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;19;11;Sunny and nice;25;15;N;18;43%;3%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warm;37;26;Partly sunny, warm;37;25;ESE;19;55%;20%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy with rain;16;10;Spotty showers;18;14;WSW;18;76%;66%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;31;17;Partly sunny;33;18;SE;8;22%;1%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;26;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;NNW;13;52%;23%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;36;22;Not as hot;34;22;WSW;11;17%;2%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;Sunny and delightful;31;24;SSE;10;55%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;34;17;Clouds and sun, warm;33;18;E;7;38%;3%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Downpours;28;21;Spotty showers;27;20;E;13;61%;98%;6

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, humid;23;19;Partly sunny;24;15;NNW;21;80%;49%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;Mostly cloudy;31;24;ESE;13;55%;7%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, warm;34;24;Cloudy and very warm;33;22;NW;8;52%;42%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mild with sunshine;19;2;Mostly sunny, nice;18;3;SE;10;37%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;16;8;Clouds and sun;17;9;ENE;7;62%;33%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and very warm;27;15;Sunny and very warm;28;14;SE;17;48%;5%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;SSE;10;81%;83%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;20;11;Some sun and warm;22;12;SSW;9;67%;11%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;Partly sunny, warm;26;15;S;11;62%;2%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Spotty showers;16;9;Decreasing clouds;14;8;E;19;64%;1%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;SSE;9;78%;81%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;Partly sunny;26;13;NE;6;38%;30%;6

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather