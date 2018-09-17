Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 17, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;85;75;Mostly cloudy;84;75;SW;9;81%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;109;89;Sunny and hot;109;84;ENE;10;25%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;94;69;Mostly sunny;95;70;NNW;6;20%;1%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;85;72;Partial sunshine;84;69;ESE;7;48%;28%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;73;59;Partly sunny;72;59;SW;18;68%;10%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;61;46;Mostly cloudy;60;46;SSW;4;78%;41%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;100;68;Mostly sunny, warm;93;70;NNW;6;28%;17%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;63;41;Mostly cloudy;64;43;SE;10;53%;1%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;79;56;Sunny and pleasant;83;63;ENE;5;58%;5%;8

Athens, Greece;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;70;Partly sunny, breezy;82;69;NNW;15;52%;5%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;65;58;Afternoon rain;65;56;SE;8;81%;88%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;107;81;Sunshine and warm;110;81;N;6;20%;1%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers, some heavy;88;73;A morning shower;91;72;S;6;70%;70%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;69;Some brightening;81;66;W;9;64%;39%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;78;SSW;7;81%;84%;3

Barcelona, Spain;A heavy p.m. t-storm;81;69;Thunderstorms;78;69;NE;10;81%;86%;2

Beijing, China;Inc. clouds;81;61;Cloudy;77;63;SW;5;56%;16%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;80;58;Mostly sunny, warm;84;60;ESE;7;45%;0%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;79;56;Mostly sunny, warm;83;62;SSW;7;49%;6%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;70;47;Partly sunny;67;49;SE;7;65%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;85;61;A t-storm in spots;85;60;SSE;6;59%;66%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;79;56;Sunny and very warm;81;56;SE;10;48%;3%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;76;62;Partly sunny, nice;75;59;WSW;12;56%;9%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;76;55;Low clouds, then sun;78;54;SE;6;50%;5%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;80;55;Plenty of sunshine;81;57;E;5;47%;0%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;71;59;A t-storm around;73;58;WNW;9;77%;88%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;89;66;Partly sunny;89;66;NNW;6;30%;28%;13

Busan, South Korea;Periods of sun, nice;80;69;A shower in places;79;69;SE;6;73%;74%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;91;74;Plenty of sun;95;74;N;7;34%;2%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower;62;54;A shower or two;60;48;WSW;11;70%;66%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;69;A t-storm in spots;83;69;ESE;4;63%;55%;12

Chennai, India;Cloudy;88;79;A t-storm in spots;93;77;E;8;68%;78%;7

Chicago, United States;Sunshine, very warm;86;70;A t-storm in spots;80;68;NNE;7;79%;64%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;88;78;A shower;86;79;SW;11;72%;89%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;66;57;Warm with sunshine;71;56;WSW;9;74%;9%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and nice;86;76;Clouds and sun, nice;85;77;S;4;77%;77%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;93;75;Mostly sunny, warm;94;75;SSE;6;60%;21%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;88;68;Mostly sunny;88;69;SSE;9;66%;2%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;91;77;Sunny;95;77;ESE;8;57%;1%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;92;61;Partly sunny;93;62;NW;6;24%;7%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Turning sunny, hot;98;82;Very hot;100;82;N;5;62%;64%;8

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, nice;93;72;Partly sunny, nice;91;71;SE;8;58%;12%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Tropical rainstorm;67;57;A thundershower;68;52;SW;19;77%;83%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;90;60;Plenty of sun;90;60;NNE;6;17%;1%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;77;70;Partly sunny, humid;79;69;NE;7;85%;27%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Heavy showers;84;75;Showers and t-storms;83;76;E;6;87%;87%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;Plenty of sun;89;61;ENE;7;21%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;75;Showers and t-storms;89;74;ESE;8;68%;66%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy and breezy;58;46;Spotty showers;60;54;SW;12;81%;72%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;74;A t-storm or two;85;74;WSW;8;87%;75%;5

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with showers;88;79;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;E;8;76%;50%;6

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;86;73;Partly sunny, breezy;87;73;ENE;15;59%;32%;10

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;83;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;72;NW;7;66%;57%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;91;69;Plenty of sunshine;94;69;N;7;41%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;77;66;Partly sunny, nice;77;66;ENE;11;58%;26%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny and hot;95;75;Partly sunny;94;76;NE;7;52%;39%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;95;86;Sunny and delightful;95;85;NW;9;61%;2%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;86;55;Sunny and very warm;89;57;NNW;10;13%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;95;54;Plenty of sunshine;90;56;NNW;4;8%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine and nice;90;78;Sunshine and nice;89;78;WSW;12;61%;2%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;84;63;A t-storm around;87;65;S;5;64%;55%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;102;83;Partial sunshine;101;81;SSW;7;30%;15%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Abundant sunshine;68;51;Periods of sun;72;53;WSW;6;54%;5%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;85;80;Showers and t-storms;87;80;E;11;72%;67%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;88;72;Partly sunny;91;72;WSW;7;56%;41%;12

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;95;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;81;WNW;5;66%;63%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with a shower;87;74;Cloudy, p.m. showers;85;74;NNE;4;81%;75%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;62;24;Sunny, nice and warm;64;29;N;7;10%;0%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;89;77;A thunderstorm;85;77;SW;9;80%;74%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;58;Sun and some clouds;65;58;S;10;80%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;87;65;Partly sunny, nice;83;64;NNW;8;57%;3%;6

London, United Kingdom;Periods of sun;75;61;A shower in the a.m.;72;59;SW;16;69%;66%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;85;61;Mostly sunny;81;61;SSE;6;54%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;70;Partly sunny, nice;80;70;W;7;73%;39%;12

Madrid, Spain;Periods of sun;87;64;Partly sunny;88;66;N;3;51%;43%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;87;81;A few showers;89;82;W;11;69%;87%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;93;77;A t-storm around;92;77;NNE;4;69%;50%;12

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;A thunderstorm;90;77;ENE;7;70%;63%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;64;48;Showers around;68;43;WNW;20;48%;88%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;57;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;NNW;4;65%;81%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A t-storm in spots;89;77;ESE;7;70%;55%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;66;51;Clouds and sun, mild;70;53;WSW;6;65%;11%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Lots of sun, nice;83;75;Nice with sunshine;83;75;SSW;11;65%;6%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds breaking;69;57;Low clouds;72;57;N;8;72%;68%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and very warm;84;66;Not as warm;73;50;NNE;3;76%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and nice;62;53;Clouds and sun;62;50;WNW;11;64%;33%;3

Mumbai, India;Nice with sunshine;88;77;A shower in the a.m.;89;77;WNW;5;70%;80%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;84;52;Mostly sunny, nice;81;54;E;7;51%;14%;14

New York, United States;A p.m. shower or two;80;73;Tropical rainstorm;80;68;NNE;7;88%;78%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;93;70;Sunny and very warm;93;72;W;7;35%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;50;32;Partly sunny;53;34;SSW;4;61%;1%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;81;68;Partly sunny, nice;85;66;N;6;59%;44%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;60;51;Showers around;67;53;S;6;77%;82%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;83;63;Not as warm;73;50;NNE;8;79%;43%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;83;78;An afternoon shower;84;78;E;18;77%;78%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;86;76;A shower or t-storm;89;76;NNW;7;76%;79%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;91;76;A shower;90;75;ENE;6;72%;67%;11

Paris, France;Warm with sunshine;83;62;A morning t-storm;80;58;SW;9;44%;57%;4

Perth, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;63;46;Abundant sunshine;65;47;SSE;9;59%;10%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;SW;6;83%;80%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rather cloudy;83;73;Rain and drizzle;83;73;SE;17;78%;75%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A t-storm in spots;92;74;E;6;57%;48%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;77;54;Sunny and very warm;80;58;SSW;4;60%;12%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;83;54;High clouds;79;51;WNW;4;63%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Sun and some clouds;74;51;A stray shower;72;53;SSW;11;48%;58%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;83;67;Partly sunny;82;67;NE;6;68%;5%;6

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;75;A shower or two;82;75;ESE;9;73%;82%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;52;40;Mostly cloudy;49;42;NE;5;72%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;65;53;Partly sunny, mild;70;55;SW;7;74%;26%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;77;69;A t-storm in spots;83;70;E;5;72%;44%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;108;83;Sunny and very warm;107;81;E;14;9%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;83;65;Showers and t-storms;83;64;SE;6;75%;83%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler, p.m. rain;58;50;Clouds and sun;62;55;WSW;12;69%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;66;56;Partly sunny;64;53;WSW;9;70%;3%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;79;62;A thunderstorm;77;65;NE;4;74%;67%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and clouds;89;79;A shower in places;88;80;ESE;11;74%;65%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;A t-storm in spots;75;65;NNW;3;98%;66%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;84;56;Nice with sunshine;83;58;SW;8;18%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;67;48;Showers, some heavy;58;35;SSE;4;72%;88%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;84;74;A t-storm in spots;86;75;N;4;77%;55%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and warm;88;58;Partly sunny;82;55;NNW;7;54%;1%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;65;49;Clouds and sunshine;64;49;E;6;65%;6%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;83;58;Nice with some sun;82;60;NNW;4;59%;3%;6

Shanghai, China;A t-storm or two;81;77;Cloudy and very warm;86;79;NE;7;78%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;91;80;A shower in the a.m.;88;79;N;6;70%;69%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;77;50;Partly sunny, nice;77;47;SE;7;59%;3%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;79;A shower in places;89;78;E;13;71%;78%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;64;50;Showers around;71;59;SW;8;63%;61%;2

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;66;51;Sunny and nice;77;59;N;11;43%;3%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warm;98;79;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;ESE;12;55%;20%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy with rain;61;51;Spotty showers;64;56;WSW;11;76%;66%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;88;62;Partly sunny;91;64;SE;5;22%;1%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasingly windy;79;59;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;NNW;8;52%;23%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;97;72;Not as hot;93;72;WSW;7;17%;2%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;87;73;Sunny and delightful;87;75;SSE;6;55%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;93;62;Clouds and sun, warm;91;64;E;4;38%;3%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Downpours;82;70;Spotty showers;81;68;E;8;61%;98%;6

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, humid;74;66;Partly sunny;75;59;NNW;13;80%;49%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;86;74;Mostly cloudy;87;75;ESE;8;55%;7%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, warm;93;75;Cloudy and very warm;91;72;NW;5;52%;42%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mild with sunshine;66;35;Mostly sunny, nice;65;37;SE;6;37%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;61;46;Clouds and sun;63;49;ENE;4;62%;33%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and very warm;80;60;Sunny and very warm;82;57;SE;10;48%;5%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;SSE;6;81%;83%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;68;52;Some sun and warm;72;53;SSW;5;67%;11%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;Partly sunny, warm;79;58;S;7;62%;2%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Spotty showers;61;48;Decreasing clouds;57;46;E;12;64%;1%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;A t-storm or two;88;77;SSE;5;78%;81%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, nice;81;54;Partly sunny;79;55;NE;4;38%;30%;6

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather