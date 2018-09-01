TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) commended the National Air Force Air Defense and Missile Command for the hard work they perform to provide defense for the country and social assistance for civilians as the Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, reported CNA.

On Sept. 17, President Tsai paid visits to the Air Force Air Defense and Missile Command 793 Brigade 621 Battalion, Naval Maritime Surveillance, Reconnaissance Command, and Guandu Area Command. During the trip, Tsai took a look at the troops and missiles and observed the camp facilities and living conditions of the officers and soldiers.

In a speech she gave during her trip, she acknowledged the armed forces' efforts to protect the national security as well as maintaining the regional stability. Besides, she expressed gratitude towards their hearty support for citizens who faced hostile situations and natural disasters.

She also emphasized the importance of joint operations of the three armed forces. She added that the training process, the instruction, planning of weapons and equipment, and development of military standards must comply with the needs of the joint-army operations.