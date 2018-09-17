TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Penghu County Government is gearing up for the World Congress (the annual meeting) of "The Most Beautiful Bays in the World Club" and at the same time is grasping the opportunity of hosting the international event to promote the event as well as Penghu's tourism by releasing promotional videos in different languages, including Chinese, English and French.

Headquartered in Vannes, Central France, the MBBW is an international NGO club founded in 1997 and supported by UNESCO. The number one purpose of the club is to protect ecological resources and natural heritage of global bay areas.

Therefore, every time when the World Congress of the MBBW Club takes place in a member state, it also symbolizes the joint determination of the club to safeguard the world bays, the club said on the event's official website.

There are currently a total of 43 bays from 25 countries in the MBBW Club, including Mont Saint-Michel Bay in France, Yeosu bay in Korea, Ha Long Bay in Vietnam, and Penghu Bay in Taiwan, according to the club.

Located in the southwest of the Taiwan Strait between Chiayi County and Kinmen County, the Penghu archipelago consists of near 100 islands, and only 20 of them are inhabited. The archipelago is the only group of islands in the country whose coastlines are formed of basalt magma.





(video courtesy of the Penghu County Government)

(video courtesy of the Penghu County Government)

Twin-Hearts Stone Weir on Qimei Island (photo by Taiwan News)

An old house on Wangan Island (photo by Taiwan News)

A beach on Jibei Island (photo by Taiwan News)

A beach on Jibei Island (photo by Taiwan News)