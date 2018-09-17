TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Accomplished U.S. cellist Yo-Yo Ma (馬友友) and his Silk Road Ensemble will return to Taiwan and perform at the National Concert Hall in Taipei on Oct. 21.

The visit will be Ma's sixth to Taiwan, and the concert is titled "From Bach Sarabande to Turkey." The concert will feature a range of classical, folk, and fusion arrangements, according to the Liberty Times.

Ma is a renowned classical cellist who has achieved significant success as a solo musician and as part of orchestras. He has won 12 Grammy Awards throughout numerous decades and across different genres.

Ma set up the Silk Road Ensemble in 1998 as a means to collaborate with artists and organizations from countries associated with the ancient trade route, and to promote cultural exchange.

When talking about the concert, Ma said "I want to share Bach's unaccompanied cello suite, it has created a life course with me," reported CNA.

Tickets cost between NT$1,200 and NT$6,800 (US$39-220) per person, and are available via the Management of New Arts.