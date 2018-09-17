BANGKOK (AP) — Leaders of a new Thai political party that strongly opposes military rule have turned themselves in to hear charges over a Facebook video broadcast that police allege violated the law.

Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit says he and two other party members refused to issue statements to police on Monday and asked to submit written statements within 45 days. He says it was the first time they saw details of the charges.

The three were charged in August with violating a section of the law that makes it a crime to spread false information or information that damages the country's stability online. They face a maximum five-year prison sentence if convicted.

Police had acted on a complaint filed by the military government.