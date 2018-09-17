  1. Home
Rare Kennedy photos go inside America's most famous family

By WILLIAM J. KOLE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/17 17:37
BOSTON (AP) — The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum has made hundreds of Kennedy family photos viewable online, giving a nation still obsessed with Camelot a candid new glimpse into their everyday lives.

The Boston museum says it has completed an 18-month project to catalog and digitize more than 1,700 black-and-white Kennedy family snapshots.

Many of the photos are ordinary snaps of typical American family life in the first half of the 20th century. They show future president John F. Kennedy and his relatives on vacation, mugging for the camera and photobombing each other.

One shows a young, shirtless JFK smirking while baring his six-pack abs at the pool.

Digital archivist Nicola Mantzaris says the poignant images give the public an intriguing new glimpse into America's most famous political family.