Japanese submarine conducts naval exercise in the S. China Sea, will visit Vietnam

The Kuroshio submarine conducted exercises in the S. China Sea on Sept. 13 and will join joint exercises with the Vietnamese navy later this week

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/17 17:53
JMSDF vessel SS-596 Kuroshio

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Sept. 17 that the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) made a press release that they had dispatched submarine to the South China Sea for training exercises.

According to reports, the submarine joined navigational and warfare exercises with three Japanese frigates on Sept. 13. This is reportedly the first time that a JMSDF submarine has joined military exercises in the South China Sea.

The submarine was dispatched from the Hiroshima naval base on Aug. 27 traveling south before entering the South China Sea via the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines.

The SDF only reported the news to the Japanese media after the exercises had been completed.

Unnamed Japanese government officials reportedly revealed that the purpose of the exercises were for Japanese naval vessels to practice engaging with China’s nuclear powered submarines in the region.

According to the Asahi Shimbun, the Kurashio Submarine was dispatched to the South China Sea and performed the naval exercises with three frigates, the Kaga, the Inazuma, and the Suzutsuki.

According to JMSDF Press Releases, on its trip to Southeast Asia the Kuroshio will also make a port call to Cam Ranh Port in Vietnam and its crew will engage in meetings this week with the Vietnamese Navy. 
Japan
SDF
Bashi channel
South China Sea
submarine

