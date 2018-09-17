TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese drama "Cities of Last Things" took home the top "Platinum Program" award from the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 16.

"Cities of Last Things" is the first Chinese language film to take home the award.

Told in three episodes, the film follows the life of a Taiwanese man through relationships with key women in his life, according to Variety. The film stars Taiwan's Lee Hong-chi (李鴻其) and France's Louise Grinberg.

South Korean director Lee Chang-dong said on behalf of the judging panel that the film is very moving and offers a good critique of society and politics. Lee added that he feels the spirit of the film tells a human story at its core, reported the Liberty Times.

When accepting the award, Grinberg said "It is a great honor to stand here and receive the award. I think this is also the best result we could expect from the film.”

Malaysian director of the film, Ho Wi-ding (何蔚庭), who is based in Taiwan said "I am very happy and excited now, thank you to the reviewers" reported the Liberty Times.

Ho also thanked his wife and his production team for their support.

Cities of Last Things was filmed in France, South Korea, and Taiwan, and took two years to be produced.

The film was unanimously awarded by a three person panel including Lee Chang-dong, Mira Nair, and Bela Tarr.



Video courtesy of 牽猴子電影粉絲俱樂部on Youtube.