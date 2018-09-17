BEIJING (AP) — China is urging Sweden to respond to its complaints about the treatment of a Chinese family that was removed by police from a hotel in Stockholm.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Monday the ministry and the Chinese Embassy in Stockholm have asked Sweden to investigate but have yet to hear back.

Geng said China urged Sweden to "take concrete measures to ensure the safety and legal rights and interests of Chinese tourists."

Reports said an elderly couple and their son were removed from the hotel on Sept. 2 after they arrived a day before their booking and refused the staff's requests to leave. Police were called and removed the group, at one point carrying the father out of the door by his arms and legs.