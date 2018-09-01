TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – To many overseas students, studying abroad means homesickness and regular cravings for hometown delicacies. Recently, a photo of a fried egg resembling Taiwan was posted by a Taiwanese student abroad, which drew attention from other students, who were both sympathetic and entertained.

On Aug. 15, a Taiwanese student studying abroad in Japan wrote a post on the social networking website Dcard, confessing his homesickness along with an image of his homemade fried egg resembling the shape of Taiwan.

In the post, he said at the moment Japan's temperature has already dropped to 18 degrees Celsius. Under a slightly cold condition, he was eager to have breakfast so he went to cook an egg which turned out looking alike Taiwan. "Fry an egg. Mom, … I miss Taiwan so bad", he wrote.

Many comments from other students gave him thumbs up and other applauded his cooking saying "Shouldn't your major be cooking eggs?," and "Do you have the textbook teaching this technique?" They also started to discuss the recent circumstances in the hometown or share what kind of foods they were missing.

Meanwhile, other students also shared some funny images of their Taiwan-shaped fried eggs and others even uploaded images of a charcoal and a piece of meat that looked like Taiwan or a modified with Taiwan map.



