TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The nominee for Defense Minister of South Korea, and the current chairman of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff underwent a confirmation hearing in the Korean parliament on Sept. 17.



Air Force General Jeong Kyeong-doo during the hearing said that said that under his watch he would seek for the Korean military to retake operational command of military forces on the peninsula, which is currently maintained by the U.S. military.

Jeong said that South Korea still faces an array of security threats despite warming relations between the North and South, and efforts towards denuclearization of the peninsula.



In terms of the alliance with Washington, Jeong says that moving forward he would seek to develop a “future-oriented, mutually complementary” relationship with the United States, reports Yonhap News.



Jeong was quoted as saying that the military of the Republic of Korea will:

“…work to secure our own capabilities to respond to a full spectrum of security threats so as to safeguard the safety and lives of our citizens from existing threats, potential threats and various other threats, such as transnational and nonmilitary ones."

Once operational command is given to the Korean commanders, the U.S. would theoretically switch to a supporting role in the military alliance and defense of South Korea. Such a move could potentially lead to a reduction of U.S. troops in Korea.

The confirmation hearing for the Air Force General occurs only one day before the third summit between South Korea President Moon Jae-in and North Korean Marshall Kim Jong Un.



The news that the top military official in South Korea hopes to transfer operational command of Korean Forces from the U.S. military will likely be well received by North Korea ahead of the summit meeting, and may also help to build trust between both Korean governments and the U.S. as the North moves forward with its pledge to denuclearize.