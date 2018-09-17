TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After Typhoon Mangkhut hammered homes in Hong Kong yesterday, this interesting photo surfaced of a home with its roof ripped clean off making it look like a miniature home from the video game The Sims or a scene from the film "Downsizing."

On the Hong Kong Facebook group, a netizen posted a photo of a residence on the second floor of the Kwai Chung Building (葵涌大廈) in the New Territories with its roof blown completely off, while its walls initially remained in tact. Many made fun of the way the tiny two-room studio appeared like a "model house" or dollhouse with tiny pieces of furniture and personal items neatly arranged like a simulation or toy.

However, in the next photo uploaded, some of the walls had collapsed and the scene looked more like the aftermath of an angry toddler's tantrum. As it is rare for roofs to be entirely blown away by wind in this fashion and the surrounding structures seemed to have suffered very minimal damage, it is suspected that this was an illegally built rooftop add-on, which is also commonly seen in Taiwan.



(Photo from Facebook group @lihkg.forum)



(Photo from Facebook group @lihkg.forum)