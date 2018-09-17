SYDNEY (AP) — Rugby Australia says it will review security procedures but will take no action against fans who clashed with Wallabies backrower Lukhan Tui after last weekend's Rugby Championship loss to Argentina on the Gold Coast.

In a statement Monday, RA said it had completed an investigation into the altercation which left Tui shaken and, according to reports, vowing not to play again this season.

Television footage showed Tui lunging at the fan as he pushed his way through a crowd after the game. The fan was reported to have verbally abused Tui after inadvertently pushing the player's younger sister.

RA chief executive Raelene Castle said "Wallabies team management have been in dialogue with Lukhan since the incident and he has indicated that he does not wish to pursue the matter any further."