National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/17 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 83 66 .557
Philadelphia 76 72 .514
Washington 76 74 .507
New York 69 80 .463 14
Miami 58 91 .389 25
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 87 62 .584
Milwaukee 85 65 .567
St. Louis 82 68 .547
Pittsburgh 74 74 .500 12½
Cincinnati 64 86 .427 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 82 67 .550
Los Angeles 82 68 .547 ½
Arizona 78 72 .520
San Francisco 70 80 .467 12½
San Diego 60 90 .400 22½

___

Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 17, St. Louis 4

Washington 7, Atlanta 1

Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5, Miami 4

Houston 10, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 1

Texas 6, San Diego 3

San Francisco 3, Colorado 0

Sunday's Games

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Miami 6, Philadelphia 4

Washington 6, Atlanta 4

Houston 5, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 3, San Francisco 2

San Diego 7, Texas 3

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Monday's Games

Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-3) at Miami (Richards 3-9), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 15-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 11-9), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-11) at Arizona (Corbin 11-5), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Suarez 6-11) at San Diego (Mitchell 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Ross 0-0) at Miami (Brigham 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 5-1) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lorenzen 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 15-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 7-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-8), 10:10 p.m.