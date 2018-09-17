|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|83
|66
|.557
|—
|Philadelphia
|76
|72
|.514
|6½
|Washington
|76
|74
|.507
|7½
|New York
|69
|80
|.463
|14
|Miami
|58
|91
|.389
|25
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|87
|62
|.584
|—
|Milwaukee
|85
|65
|.567
|2½
|St. Louis
|82
|68
|.547
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|74
|74
|.500
|12½
|Cincinnati
|64
|86
|.427
|23½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|82
|67
|.550
|—
|Los Angeles
|82
|68
|.547
|½
|Arizona
|78
|72
|.520
|4½
|San Francisco
|70
|80
|.467
|12½
|San Diego
|60
|90
|.400
|22½
___
|Saturday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 17, St. Louis 4
Washington 7, Atlanta 1
Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 5, Miami 4
Houston 10, Arizona 4
Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 1
Texas 6, San Diego 3
San Francisco 3, Colorado 0
|Sunday's Games
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Miami 6, Philadelphia 4
Washington 6, Atlanta 4
Houston 5, Arizona 4
Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 3, San Francisco 2
San Diego 7, Texas 3
St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
|Monday's Games
Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 2-3) at Miami (Richards 3-9), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 15-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 11-9), 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-5) at Milwaukee (Miley 4-2), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-11) at Arizona (Corbin 11-5), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 6-11) at San Diego (Mitchell 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 13-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 6-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-5), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Ross 0-0) at Miami (Brigham 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 5-1) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5), 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lorenzen 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-5) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 15-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-5), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 7-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-8), 10:10 p.m.