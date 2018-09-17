TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) called on the people of Taiwan to review news before accepting it as fact, and to not spread misinformation, during a speech on Sept. 16, reported CNA.

Tsai called on the people of Taiwan to stand up to fake news, and said that fake news can lead to misunderstanding, conflict, and can influence elections.

The comments were made by Tsai during a political event held by her Democratic Progressive Party in Tainan City (臺南市), in the lead up to the local elections to be held on November 24.

Tsai said that some fake news comes from China, and that this causes a problem because Taiwan is a democracy that respects freedom of speech.

Tsai called on the public to do three things: fact-check, don't spread, and help clarify, as a means to combat fake news.

Due to the emergence of fake news online, Tsai implored the people to fact-check information if a news report seems strange, and if you see fake news, you should call it out.

Popular Taiwanese bulletin board PTT has stopped allowing new users to register and post content, due to a recent increase in fake news spread by Chinese trolls, which reportedly in-part led to the suicide of Director of Taiwan representative office in Osaka Su Chii-cherng (蘇啓誠) on Sept, 13-14.