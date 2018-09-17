TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) pledged broader cooperation with The Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis, the country's staunch ally in the Caribbean Sea, as she met with a senior official from the dual-island nation on Sept. 17.

The delegation visiting Taiwan was led by Vance Amory, St. Kitts-Nevis Senior Minister and Minister of Nevis Affairs, Labour, Social Security and Ecclesiastical Affairs, according to the Office of the President.

Taiwan was the first to establish diplomatic relationship with Saint Kitts and Nevis in 1983, and the two countries share values of freedom, human rights, and democracy while maintaining robust ties in the areas of public health, agriculture, and education, Tsai reckoned.

Tsai pointed out that the two countries have been pursuing exchanges and fostering collaboration over the past two years. Investment missions, for example, have been dispatched to the island nation last August as part of Taiwan government's measure to boost bilateral trade ties.

Confronted with the same challenge posed by climate changing, the President remarked that Taiwan has reached out to the ally starting this year by helping the island nation enhance agricultural resilience and mitigate damages through better use of disaster prevention information.

She also took the opportunity to thank Saint Kitts and Nevis for standing up for Taiwan and voicing support for sufficient participation by Taiwan in international events.