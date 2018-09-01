TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – India’s regional initiative to increase cooperation and connectivity among its neighbors will take an important step forward this week with a conference being held in Bangkok, Thailand.



The India-led “Bay of Bengal Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation” (BIMSTEC) initiative is a collaborative effort of seven regional nations, and is seen by as a crucial balance to China’s proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).



The BIMSTEC initiative aims to create a framework of enhanced infrastructure projects connecting India to neighboring countries, which will facilitate trade and economic development in the region.



Proposals for the initiative call for enhanced rail, road, port and air connectivity among seven nations which include India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Thailand.



Hindustan Times reports that the initiative has been under discussion among partner nations for over a decade and that a “draft connectivity master plan” has finally been developed and is ready to be presented for approval and implementation at the BIMSTEC conference being held this week.

A logistic study on the BIMSTEC connectivity plan was completed in 2007, with funding from the Asian Development Bank. The proposal and study have been the subject of numerous discussions since that time with little progress towards implementation.

Now however, it seems that a sense of urgency has possessed member states, which may make the BIMSTEC plans appear more pressing and attractive given current conditions of the regional and global economy.

In fact, a recent BIMSTEC Summit was recently held Aug. 30 – Aug. 31, in which the draft plan was completed, and now less than two weeks later another BIMSTEC Summit is being held to present the draft plan.

An Indian government official was quoted by the report as saying:

“The idea is to have a framework for the organization for seamless connectivity between and across BIMSTEC countries, through the use of different transport modes to increase transport and trade linkages for faster and more inclusive growth.”

According to the Hindustan Times, despite being one of the planet’s fastest growing regions, and with nearly a quarter of the world’s traded goods crossing the Bay of Bengal annually, inter-regional trade among the BIMSTEC members only accounts for about 5 percent of their total annual trade, with the lion’s share of trade being transacted with North America and Europe.



In addition to improving the already existing connective infrastructure, the Hindustan Times reports that the draft plan outlines the following construction projects:

“Some of the arterial links the plan includes are the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway, the Kolkata-Birgunj and Kolkata-Kathmandu links, the Dhaka-Chittagong corridor, the Kolkata-Siliguri-Guwahati-Imphal link, and the Kandy-Colombo link.”

UDN suggests that the increased drive for regional connectivity being promoted and led by India likely reflects a coordinated response to China’s BRI that is already under development.

Stronger regional connectivity will be crucial to maintain economic development and maximize on regional trade partnerships. This will be necessary to balance Beijing’s BRI, which is designed to cultivate economic dependency on the Chinese market among nations of the western hemisphere.