TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Robots will carry out 52 percent of current work tasks performed by humans by 2025 - in the meantime, 58 million net new jobs will possibly emerge in the next five years, the World Economic Forum (WEF) reported in its latest study on Monday.

The annual forum, WEF published a report titled "The Future of Jobs 2018" focusing on the future of human work in the era of technology development at an accelerated pace.

CNBC reported a statement from a Swiss non-profit organization that said humans are expected to work an average of 58 percent of task hours by 2022, up from the current task hours of 71 percent. Although many predictions say that machines will ultimately replace millions of jobs in the next decade, AI is believed by many business executives to create new jobs for humans.

Reportedly, The Future of Jobs 2018 foresees the following job fields will be swiftly replaced by robots, including accounting, client management, industrial, postal, and secretarial sectors.

On the other hand, jobs that require "human skills" such as sales, marketing, customer service, e-commerce, and social media shall see demand increase, the Business Standard reports.

The reports also suggested that companies, governments, and employees need to cooperate to tackle human skill shortages and separate tasks done by humans and machines.

The WEF report was based on a survey of human resources officers, strategy executives, and CEOs from more than 300 global companies in a wide range of industries. Respondents represented more than 15 million employees and 20 developed and emerging economies that collectively represent some 70 percent of the global economy.