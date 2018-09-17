Bus crash injures 29 in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Horng Shing (鴻興遊覽有限公司) tour bus crashed into a guard rail in Keelung City (基隆市) on the morning of Sept. 17, hospitalizing 29 people.

No one received life-threatening injuries, with excessive speed and unfamiliarity with the road being suspected as causing the crash.

The crash occurred at around 9.20 a.m. on the Wanrui Expressway (萬瑞快速道路) in Qidu District (七堵區), Keeling City, when the bus lost control and smashed into a road barrier. The bus was carrying workers from Big 4 tax advisory firm Deloitte, who were en route to a training event.

The Keeling City Fire Department responded to a call at 9.23 a.m., dispatching 2 fire trucks and 11 ambulances, reported CNA.

The injured comprise of 13 men and 16 women, and include the driver. Reports suggest no one received critical injuries.

The driver, surnamed Tien (田) said the brakes malfunctioned, leading to the crash, according to CNA. Apple Daily reports that the driver said he was "flustered" because he was unfamiliar with the road.

The Directorate of General Highways (公路總局) suspects that excessive speed played a role in the crash, reported the Liberty Times.

The driver passed an alcohol test at the scene, and was in good standing with the bus company, reports say.

An investigation has been launched by a party including numerous branches of government and law enforcement.



(CNA image)