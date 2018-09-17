  1. Home
Sporadic rain expected over Moon Festival holiday in Taiwan

People in the northern part of Taiwan may not be able to see the moon over next weekend

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/17 14:02

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The festive mood among people in Taiwan for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival could be dampened as sporadic rain is forecast for the long weekend starting Sept. 22, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said today.

CWB predicts clear days throughout Taiwan with temperatures ranging from 31 to 34 degrees Celsius between Monday and Sept. 21, while the Greater Taipei area and part of Taoyuan will see the mercury rise to 36 degrees.

Thunder showers are expected in the afternoon across the mountainous regions of northern Taiwan and most areas in mid and southern Taiwan.

The northeast winds are forecast to arrive in Taiwan starting next Saturday (Sept. 22), bringing temperatures down to 30 degrees along the coast around Keelung and the north part of Taiwan, where moon watching activities may be affected by bad weather, CWB said.    
