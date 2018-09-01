TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwanese solar PV cell manufacturer Motech announced Monday, Sept. 17, it will terminate employment contracts with more than 300 migrant workers prematurely in response to recent wild market fluctuations and its latest operation strategy.

In early September, the company began scaling back solar cell capacity in Suzhou, China, following a reportedly sharp drop in orders.

In a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Monday, the company said the cut contingent workforce is mainly filled by foreign workers.

The company told Taiwan News that the latest manpower adjustment will take place on production line in its Taoyuan factory, and the nationality of the foreign workers being affected have yet to be confirmed at the time of publication.

One of the world's leading solar cell manufacturers added that the termination will comply with the labor law and will help the workers return to their home countries or find new employers.

Earlier this year, the company halted production at a solar wafer factory in the Southern Taiwan Science Park temporarily, with 160 workers reportedly being affected.