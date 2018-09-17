Swollen rivers near record levels as Florence

Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence inundate the town of Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Hog farm buildings are inundated with floodwater from Hurricane Florence near Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Members of the North Carolina Task Force urban search and rescue team check cars in a flooded neighborhood looking for residents who stayed behind as
Joanna Faulkner carries her daughter Kayla, 3, out of a high water vehicle after being evacuated by the police when her neighborhood began to flood as
A member of the North Carolina Task Force urban search and rescue team wades through a flooded neighborhood looking for residents who stayed behind as
A backhoe moves through the streets inundated with floodwaters from Hurricane Florence in Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helbe
Susan Hedgepeth is assisted along with her dog Cooper by members of the U.S. Coast Guard in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, following floodin
Petty Officer Second Class David Kelley patrols a flooded neighborhood in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, following flooding from Hurricane F
A member of the U.S. Coast Guard assists Roger and Susan Hedgepeth in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, following flooding from Hurricane Flore
Chicken farm buildings are inundated with floodwater from Hurricane Florence near Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Members of the Nebraska Task Force 1 urban search and rescue team help load an elderly resident onto a bus as they evacuate an assisted living facilit
Ernestine Crumpler, 80, is helped by members of the Nebraska Task Force 1 urban search and rescue team as they evacuate an assisted living facility to
Residents of an assisted living facility sit on a bus as they are evacuated to a church as a precaution against potential flooding the city could see
Residents of an assisted living facility are evacuated to a church as a precaution against potential flooding the city could see from tropical storm F
A member of the U.S. Coast Guard walks down Mill Creek Road checking houses after tropical storm Florence hit Newport N.C., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
A downed tree uprooted by Hurricane Florence lies next to homes in New Bern, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
A member of the U.S. Coast Guard walks down Mill Creek Road checking houses after tropical storm Florence hit Newport N.C., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Members of the Nebraska Task Force 1 urban search and rescue team help load an elderly resident onto a bus as they evacuate an assisted living facilit
FILE - In this Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 12, 2018 file photo provided by DroneBase, an aerial view of the Cape Fear River, N.C., in Buckhorn, N.C. is s
A man peers from his flooded home in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Susan Hedgepeth is assisted along with her dog Cooper by members of the U.S. Coast Guard in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, following floodin
Luke Churchill, left, stands with his wife, Mary and their children, Katie, 13, Liam, 9, and Raighan, 3, as they wait in the rain outside an open Waff
Wilmington police stand guard as a Lowe's Foods employee stands by the door of the store in Wilmington, N.C., after Hurricane Florence traveled throug
A hog farm is inundated with floodwaters from Hurricane Florence near Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
A backhoe moves through the streets inundated with floodwaters from Hurricane Florence in Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helbe
Farm equipment is surrounded by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence near Trenton, NC., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Chicken farm buildings are inundated with floodwater from Hurricane Florence near Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence inundate the town of Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Members of the North Carolina Task Force urban search and rescue team wade through a flooded neighborhood looking for residents who stayed behind as F
This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Depression Florence moving west across the United States on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (NOAA via AP)
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Rescuers are plucking residents from flooded homes as North Carolina's swollen rivers are reaching record or near record crests from the epic rains unleashed by Florence.
Though downgraded to a tropical depression, Florence is still massive and dangerous as it covers parts of six states with North Carolina still very much in the bull's eye. At least 17 people have been confirmed dead from the fierce storm and officials warn several North Carolina rivers could reach record or near-record crests starting later Monday.
Meanwhile, the city of Wilmington has been largely cut off from the rest of North Carolina by still-rising floodwaters from Florence. Emergency officials say they plan to airlift food and water to the beleaguered city of nearly 120,000 people.