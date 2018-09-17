Southern China braced for more heavy rains and winds on Monday, after a powerful typhoon already ravaged Hong Kong and left dozens dead from landslides in the Philippines.

Tropical cyclone Mangkhut advanced west through southern China's Guangdong province after making landfall on Sunday, forcing more than 2.4 million people to evacuate. The storm also brought transportation in the region to a halt.

The China Meteorological Administration said 100-160 millimeters (4-6 inches) of rain was expected on Monday in parts of Guangdong, China's most populous province.

Two people were killed in southern China, authorities said.

'Severe and extensive'

Mangkhut was packing winds of up to 160 km/h (100 mph) as it battered Hong Kong on Sunday, causing high-rise buildings to sway and water to surge into the streets.

Authorities described the damage as "severe and extensive," with more than 300 people injured.

In nearby Macau, severe flooding was reported and the enclave's casinos shuttered for the first time in history.

Death toll rises in Philippines

Mangkhut swept across the northern Philippines island of Luzon on Saturday, causing a huge landslide in two mining villages near the mountain town of Itogon.

Authorities there recovered more bodies overnight Monday, raising the death toll to at least 65 people. The number of dead was expected to rise with more than 40 other people still missing.

Across the Philippines, more than 5 million people were impacted by Mangkhut and more than 155,000 people are still in evacuation centers.

