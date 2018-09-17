TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Articles by Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) were recently published on Austria's oldest newspaper Wiener Zeitung and Tokyo-based current-affairs magazine for the Asia-Pacific The Diplomat, on which he is urging the United Nations (UN) to resist political pressure and open its doors to Taiwan.

Both articles were published on Sept. 14.

In his article titled "Die UNO ignoriert Taiwan (UN ignores Taiwan)" in the Austrian newspaper, Wu emphasized that Taiwan is able and willing to contribute to global efforts and urged the UN to open its doors to Taiwan.

Excluding 23 million Taiwanese people from its 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is violating the U.N.'s principle of universality, especially when the country has been dedicated to helping other countries around the world develop clean energy, food security, sustainable agriculture, and market economy in central and eastern Europe, Wu said.

Despite the country's contributions to the world, and whose passport has been acknowledged by "almost every country in the world," Taiwan's access to any U.N. related events continues to be refused by the organization. This negligence is detrimental to the rights of Taiwanese people, he continued.

In his article to the Diplomat, Wu also argues that Taiwan's 23 million people shouldn't have been left out of the global efforts towards sustainable development. Wu accuses the UN of intentionally ignoring "what Taiwan can offer." He continues to say that the country is upset with the U.N. which "continues to misuse the General Assembly Resolution 2758 (XXVI) to justify Taiwan's exclusion and isolation."

"By excluding a willing and able partner like Taiwan, the U.N. not only violates the fundamental human rights of Taiwan's 23 million people but also greatly harms human welfare. To ensure the UN remains relevant to all people, the organization should stand up to external pressures and open its doors to Taiwan," he concludes.