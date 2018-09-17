TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Tourism Bureau opened the “Door to Taiwan” at an event to promote tourism at Gwangan Beach in the South Korean city of Busan on Sept. 16.

Incorporating innovative technology, facilities were set up at the beach square which allowed visitors to experience the charms of Taiwan in areas spanning culture, LOHAS, and ecology, reported CNA.

Participants were offered an opportunity to learn about Taiwan’s tourist attractions and hidden gems through interactive activities starring the Bureau’s mascot OhBear and South Korean actor Yeo Jin-goo (呂珍九), the tourism ambassador for Taiwan.

Spectators were also invited to take part in sessions of diabolo juggling and body painting, where they had the chance to take home a souvenir, receiving a bottle of the famed sorghum liquor produced in Kinmen, said the report.

Taiwan and South Korea have seen the number of visitors traveling to each other’s shores exceed 1.21 million between January and July this year, posting an 8.56 percent rise compared to the same period in 2017, according to the Busan Office of the Tourism Bureau.

Tourism Bureau launched the “Door to Taiwan” campaign in June, involving promotional tours in Seoul and Busan, which aim to introduce Taiwan’s charms to people in South Korea, wrote CNA.



"Door to Taiwan" event in Busan (Photo by CNA)