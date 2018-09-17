TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- American pop singer Kesha canceled her concert in Taipei minutes before she was scheduled to go on last night (Sept. 16) after she reported feeling "uncomfortable," costing organizers over NT$23 million.

The 31-year-old singer was scheduled to perform in concert at 7 p.m. last night at the National Taiwan University (NTU) Sports Center, however about 20 minutes before she was supposed to go on stage, she backed out of the show. Over half an hour after the show was supposed to start at 7:37 p.m., the organizers of the event, East West Best, Inc. and Bon Appetit Entertainment posted the following announcement in English and Chinese on Facebook:

"Kesha was so looking forward to seeing her Taiwan Animals and is devastated to have to cancel the show. Under doctor’s orders, she is unable to take the stage tonight. Therefor, KESHA RAINBOW TOUR 2018 LIVE IN TAIPEI has been cancelled."

Also in the announcement, the organizer said details on applying for a refund would be announced at 12 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 18).

Kesha allegedly canceled the concert because​ she was not "acclimatized to the food and weather" (水土不服) in Taiwan she needed to seek medical attention, reported Apple Daily. However, Mackay Memorial Hospital and National Taiwan University Hospital declined requests by the media to comment on whether they had treated Kesha and what her medical status was.

Other than her nanny's car, there were no signs at the Regent Taipei, where Kesha was believed to be staying.

Prior to last night's cancelation, Kesha's ill-fated tour of Taiwan had already gone through a number of twists and turns. It had originally been scheduled to perform in Taipei on April 8, but it was rescheduled after she took a hard fall on stage and tore her ACL during a performance in Dubai in February.

The show was then slated to take place at the Nangang Exhibition Hall on Sept. 16, but in August she announced that it would be moved to the NTU Sports Center.

The construction of the stage, rent for the venue and hosting of the show is estimated to have cost the organizers approximately NT$13 million, while ticket sales were about NT$10 million. Thus, the cancellation is estimated to have cost the organizer around NT$23 million, according to Apple Daily.