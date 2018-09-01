TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A conference on aviation safety is to be held in Taipei Sept. 18 – Sept. 20. The Accident Investigator Recorder (AIR) meeting is being hosted by the Aviation Safety Council (ASC) this year and will see representatives from 16 nations attend.



Unfortunately, representatives from the U.S. armed forces have notified the organizers at the last minute that they will not be able to attend. Officers from the U.S. Army and Air Force were expected to attend the event, but have withdrawn citing funding shortages, according to ASC Executive Director Kuan Wen-lin (官文霖).

The U.S. military has never participated in an ASC sanctioned event outside of North America, according to reports.



The AIR meetings have been taking place annually since 2004.

At this week’s meeting in Taipei around 40 representatives from aviation agencies and accident investigation organizations from Europe, North and South America, as well as Australia, Russia, and Southeast Asian countries will be in attendance.

According to reports the topics of this meeting will be the salvage of planes lost at sea, how to analyze damaged flight recorders, and discussion of new technologies and techniques for conducting accident investigations, reports CNA.