MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame career is not over yet.

Wade has decided to return to the Miami Heat and play a 16th NBA season, making his announcement Sunday night. Wade spent the last 2 1/2 months weighing his options, and retirement was a serious possibility.

Instead, he'll be back in Miami after all — likely on a $2.4 million, one-year deal.

Wade returned to the Heat in a trade last February, after spending the 2016-17 season with Chicago and the start of last season with Cleveland. He appeared in 26 games with Miami last season including playoffs, all off the bench and averaging 12.9 points.

For his career, the 12-time All-Star shooting guard has averaged 22.5 points. He's the Heat all-time leader in points, assists, steals and games played.