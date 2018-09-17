  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/17 07:40
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 100 040 010—6 12 0
Cleveland 100 200 001—4 8 0

Liriano, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner; Bieber, Miller (7), Edwards (8), Plutko (9) and Haase. W_Liriano 5-10. L_Bieber 10-4. Sv_Greene (30). HRs_Detroit, Mahtook (8), Adduci (3).

___

Toronto 001 000 020—3 7 1
New York 200 000 000—2 6 0

Pannone, Leiter Jr. (8), Giles (9) and McGuire; Lynn, Robertson (6), Betances (8), Britton (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Pannone 3-1. L_Betances 4-6. Sv_Giles (22). HRs_New York, McCutchen (4).

___

Oakland 000 000 004—4 4 0
Tampa Bay 200 100 20x—5 9 0

Fiers, Gearrin (5), Buchter (6), Pagan (7), Montas (8) and Lucroy; D.Castillo, Kittredge (2), Wood (4), Schultz (6), Kolarek (8), Faria (9), Alvarado (9), Romo (9) and Sucre. W_Kittredge 3-2. L_Fiers 12-7. Sv_Romo (21). HRs_Oakland, Davis (43). Tampa Bay, Cron (27), Adames (9).

___

Chicago 010 030 000—4 9 1
Baltimore 500 100 11x—8 11 2

Giolito, J.Ruiz (7), Burr (8), Scahill (8) and W.Castillo; Hess, Meisinger (5), Scott (6), M.Castro (7), Fry (8) and Sisco, Wynns. W_Meisinger 1-0. L_Giolito 10-11. Sv_Fry (1). HRs_Chicago, Sanchez (8), Palka 2 (24). Baltimore, Villar (8), Jones (15).

___

Minnesota 011 302 002—9 18 0
Kansas City 200 120 001—6 13 1

Gibson, Rogers (7), Hildenberger (9) and Gimenez; Junis, Flynn (4), Vasto (6), McCarthy (6), Maurer (8), W.Peralta (9) and Gallagher, Viloria. W_Gibson 8-13. L_Vasto 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (5), Austin (8), Field (1), Kepler (19). Kansas City, Mondesi (9).

___

Seattle 001 200 000—3 7 0
Los Angeles 003 000 10x—4 7 0

Gonzales, Armstrong (6), Vincent (7), Warren (8) and Freitas, Zunino; Barria, Cole (6), Anderson (8), Buttrey (9) and Briceno, Hudson. W_Cole 2-2. L_Vincent 3-4. Sv_Buttrey (3). HRs_Seattle, Vogelbach (3). Los Angeles, Upton (30), Calhoun (19).

___

INTERLEAGUE
New York 000 002 100—3 6 0
Boston 003 000 01x—4 6 2

deGrom, S.Lugo (8) and Plawecki; Sale, Velazquez (4), Pomeranz (5), Hembree (6), Kelly (7), Workman (8), S.Wright (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Workman 6-0. L_S.Lugo 3-4. Sv_S.Wright (1). HRs_Boston, Holt (5).

___

Arizona 000 001 003—4 5 1
Houston 100 001 21x—5 12 0

Greinke, Bradley (7), Boxberger (8) and Mathis, J.Murphy; Verlander, Pressly (8), McHugh (9), R.Osuna (9) and Maldonado. W_Verlander 16-9. L_Greinke 14-10. Sv_R.Osuna (18). HRs_Arizona, Peralta (28), Descalso (13). Houston, Reddick (15).

___

Texas 011 001 000—3 8 1
San Diego 100 000 105—7 8 0

Minor, Pelham (7), Butler (7), Claudio (8), Springs (9) and Chirinos; Nix, Wick (7), Stammen (8), Wingenter (9), Yates (9) and Mejia. W_Yates 5-3. L_Springs 0-1. HRs_Texas, Profar (18), Calhoun (2). San Diego, Mejia (3), Renfroe (23).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 000 213 000—6 9 2
Philadelphia 100 000 102—4 7 1

J.Urena, Kinley (6), Barraclough (7), Steckenrider (8), Conley (9) and Holaday; Pivetta, L.Garcia (6), De Los Santos (7), Morgan (9) and Alfaro. W_J.Urena 7-12. L_Pivetta 7-13. HRs_Miami, O'Brien (2). Philadelphia, Hernandez (13).

___

Washington 302 000 001—6 11 0
Atlanta 000 200 020—4 8 0

Roark, Collins (6), Suero (6), Grace (8), Holland (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters; Newcomb, K.Wright (4), Carle (6), Sobotka (8), Brach (9) and Flowers, Suzuki. W_Roark 9-15. L_Newcomb 12-9. Sv_Doolittle (24). HRs_Washington, Rendon (20), Harper (34). Atlanta, Culberson (12), Flowers (7).

___

Cincinnati 100 100 000—2 6 0
Chicago 000 010 000—1 5 2

L.Castillo, Garrett (7), Hughes (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; Quintana, Garcia (6), Maples (8), Edwards Jr. (9) and Caratini. W_L.Castillo 10-12. L_Quintana 13-10. Sv_Iglesias (27). HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler (17), Ervin (7).

___

Pittsburgh 010 100 001—3 5 0
Milwaukee 000 000 002—2 5 0

Williams, Ri.Rodriguez (7), Crick (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Stallings; Chacin, Knebel (6), Soria (7), Cedeno (8), Burnes (9) and Kratz. W_Williams 13-9. L_Chacin 14-8. Sv_F.Vazquez (34). HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (32), Santana (4).

___

Colorado 030 000 000—3 7 0
San Francisco 000 001 010—2 7 1

Senzatela, Rusin (6), Oberg (6), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; D.Rodriguez, Black (7), Okert (8), Dyson (8), Moronta (9) and A.Garcia. W_Senzatela 5-6. L_D.Rodriguez 6-4. Sv_W.Davis (40).