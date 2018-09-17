Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|100
|040
|010—6
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|200
|001—4
|8
|0
Liriano, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner; Bieber, Miller (7), Edwards (8), Plutko (9) and Haase. W_Liriano 5-10. L_Bieber 10-4. Sv_Greene (30). HRs_Detroit, Mahtook (8), Adduci (3).
___
|Toronto
|001
|000
|020—3
|7
|1
|New York
|200
|000
|000—2
|6
|0
Pannone, Leiter Jr. (8), Giles (9) and McGuire; Lynn, Robertson (6), Betances (8), Britton (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Pannone 3-1. L_Betances 4-6. Sv_Giles (22). HRs_New York, McCutchen (4).
___
|Oakland
|000
|000
|004—4
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|200
|100
|20x—5
|9
|0
Fiers, Gearrin (5), Buchter (6), Pagan (7), Montas (8) and Lucroy; D.Castillo, Kittredge (2), Wood (4), Schultz (6), Kolarek (8), Faria (9), Alvarado (9), Romo (9) and Sucre. W_Kittredge 3-2. L_Fiers 12-7. Sv_Romo (21). HRs_Oakland, Davis (43). Tampa Bay, Cron (27), Adames (9).
___
|Chicago
|010
|030
|000—4
|9
|1
|Baltimore
|500
|100
|11x—8
|11
|2
Giolito, J.Ruiz (7), Burr (8), Scahill (8) and W.Castillo; Hess, Meisinger (5), Scott (6), M.Castro (7), Fry (8) and Sisco, Wynns. W_Meisinger 1-0. L_Giolito 10-11. Sv_Fry (1). HRs_Chicago, Sanchez (8), Palka 2 (24). Baltimore, Villar (8), Jones (15).
___
|Minnesota
|011
|302
|002—9
|18
|0
|Kansas City
|200
|120
|001—6
|13
|1
Gibson, Rogers (7), Hildenberger (9) and Gimenez; Junis, Flynn (4), Vasto (6), McCarthy (6), Maurer (8), W.Peralta (9) and Gallagher, Viloria. W_Gibson 8-13. L_Vasto 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (5), Austin (8), Field (1), Kepler (19). Kansas City, Mondesi (9).
___
|Seattle
|001
|200
|000—3
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|10x—4
|7
|0
Gonzales, Armstrong (6), Vincent (7), Warren (8) and Freitas, Zunino; Barria, Cole (6), Anderson (8), Buttrey (9) and Briceno, Hudson. W_Cole 2-2. L_Vincent 3-4. Sv_Buttrey (3). HRs_Seattle, Vogelbach (3). Los Angeles, Upton (30), Calhoun (19).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|000
|002
|100—3
|6
|0
|Boston
|003
|000
|01x—4
|6
|2
deGrom, S.Lugo (8) and Plawecki; Sale, Velazquez (4), Pomeranz (5), Hembree (6), Kelly (7), Workman (8), S.Wright (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Workman 6-0. L_S.Lugo 3-4. Sv_S.Wright (1). HRs_Boston, Holt (5).
___
|Arizona
|000
|001
|003—4
|5
|1
|Houston
|100
|001
|21x—5
|12
|0
Greinke, Bradley (7), Boxberger (8) and Mathis, J.Murphy; Verlander, Pressly (8), McHugh (9), R.Osuna (9) and Maldonado. W_Verlander 16-9. L_Greinke 14-10. Sv_R.Osuna (18). HRs_Arizona, Peralta (28), Descalso (13). Houston, Reddick (15).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|213
|000—6
|9
|2
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|102—4
|7
|1
J.Urena, Kinley (6), Barraclough (7), Steckenrider (8), Conley (9) and Holaday; Pivetta, L.Garcia (6), De Los Santos (7), Morgan (9) and Alfaro. W_J.Urena 7-12. L_Pivetta 7-13. HRs_Miami, O'Brien (2). Philadelphia, Hernandez (13).
___
|Washington
|302
|000
|001—6
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|020—4
|8
|0
Roark, Collins (6), Suero (6), Grace (8), Holland (8), Doolittle (9) and Wieters; Newcomb, K.Wright (4), Carle (6), Sobotka (8), Brach (9) and Flowers, Suzuki. W_Roark 9-15. L_Newcomb 12-9. Sv_Doolittle (24). HRs_Washington, Rendon (20), Harper (34). Atlanta, Culberson (12), Flowers (7).
___
|Cincinnati
|100
|100
|000—2
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|2
L.Castillo, Garrett (7), Hughes (8), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; Quintana, Garcia (6), Maples (8), Edwards Jr. (9) and Caratini. W_L.Castillo 10-12. L_Quintana 13-10. Sv_Iglesias (27). HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler (17), Ervin (7).
___
|Pittsburgh
|010
|100
|001—3
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|002—2
|5
|0
Williams, Ri.Rodriguez (7), Crick (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Stallings; Chacin, Knebel (6), Soria (7), Cedeno (8), Burnes (9) and Kratz. W_Williams 13-9. L_Chacin 14-8. Sv_F.Vazquez (34). HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (32), Santana (4).
___
|Colorado
|030
|000
|000—3
|7
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|010—2
|7
|1
Senzatela, Rusin (6), Oberg (6), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; D.Rodriguez, Black (7), Okert (8), Dyson (8), Moronta (9) and A.Garcia. W_Senzatela 5-6. L_D.Rodriguez 6-4. Sv_W.Davis (40).