HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander struck out 11 in seven solid innings and the Houston Astros extended their AL West edge, topping the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 Sunday.

The Astros lead Oakland by 4 ½ games in the division race. Arizona began the day four games behind in the NL West and 3 ½ games back for the second NL wild-card spot.

Verlander (16-9) allowed one run on three hits. He matched his career high for strikeouts in a season with 269 — he passed teammate Gerrit Cole, who has 260, for most in the AL.

Verlander hasn't given up more than two runs in any of his three September starts.

Zack Greinke (14-10) allowed four runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. Greinke has permitted at least three runs in four straight outings.

Tyler White hit a two-out, RBI double in the sixth to give the Astros a 2-1 lead.

Josh Reddick led off the seventh with a home run and Jose Altuve hit an RBI single later in the inning. Martin Maldonado's single in the eighth extended the lead to 5-1.

The Diamondbacks scored three times in the ninth after Collin McHugh walked David Peralta and Paul Goldschmidt singled with one out. Eduardo Escobar had a sacrifice fly and Daniel Descalso hit a two-run homer off Roberto Osuna.

Osuna struck out Ketel Marte to end it for his 18th save.

Peralta homered in the Arizona sixth.

ASTROS MOVE

Houston recalled OF Kyle Tucker from Triple-A Fresno. He hit .154 with three RBIs over two previous stints with the Astros this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Shelby Miller (right elbow inflammation) threw a 27-pitch bullpen Saturday and "felt good", manager Torey Lovullo said. . LHP TJ McFarland (left elbow inflammation) will throw a bullpen either Sunday or Monday, Lovullo said.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Patrick Corbin (11-5, 3.05 ERA) will make his 31st start of the season Monday in the opener of a three-game home series against the Cubs. Corbin allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings in his last outing Wednesday against the Rockies.

Astros: LHP Framber Valdez (3-1, 2.66) will make his fifth start of the season Monday in the first game of a three-game set against Seattle. Valdez will be looking to rebound after having his shortest start in his young career Tuesday against the Tigers where he allowed four runs in four innings.